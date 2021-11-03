Nann Worel, poised to win mayor’s office, says it is ‘surreal at the moment’

Park City Councilor Nann Worel, a candidate for the mayor’s office, waves at cars Tuesday morning at the corner of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. Worel on Election Day took an overwhelming lead over the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, and is poised to take City Hall’s top elected post.

Park City Councilor Nann Worel on Tuesday night took a commanding lead in the mayoral contest and is poised to become the first woman to hold the community’s highest political office, keeping a broad coalition intact from the primary season as she successfully dispatched an incumbent mayor seeking a second term.

The unofficial results released by the Summit County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday night pointed to a landslide victory for the second-term member of the City Council. Worel received 1,855 votes while first-term Mayor Andy Beerman received 1,164 votes.

The count on Tuesday night did not include any ballots left in drop boxes after 2 p.m. that day or ballots carrying a postmark on Nov. 1 or before that had not arrived yet. They also did not include ballots cast Tuesday at vote centers. It is unlikely there are enough outstanding ballots to alter the results significantly.

“It feels surreal at the moment,” Worel said on Wednesday.

She will take the oath of office in early January for a four-year term ending in early 2026. Two city councilor-elects who won on Tuesday — Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — will also be sworn into office in early January for four-year terms.

Worel credited her campaign team with the success on Election Day.

“I had a strong village around me that believed in my message,” Worel said.

She said she wants to hold talks with Beerman within a week to discuss the transition. Worel said she wants to talk to the mayor about some of his assignments outside of City Hall, such as his work with the committee bidding for a future Winter Olympics and the Utah League of Cities and Towns, which represents the interests of local governments in the state.

Worel also wants to hold discussions with City Councilors Becca Gerber and Max Doilney. Each of them endorsed Beerman. She said the two in separate text messages after the results on Tuesday expressed a desire to work closely with her.

Worel took the mayor’s office after climbing through the ranks at City Hall. She once served on the Park City Planning Commission before ascending to the City Council. She is a former executive director of the People’s Health Clinic, a not-for-profit organization that provides medical care for the uninsured.

Many anticipated a contest between Beerman and Worel as the campaign season approached. A third candidate, David Dobkin, forced the field into an August primary. Worel placed first in the primary, setting the ballot between herself and Beerman.

The seated mayor four years ago mounted a furious comeback between a distant second-place finish in the primary and Election Day to win the office, and he appeared to have momentum in recent weeks as he won endorsements from a broad range of political figures and individuals. Worel, though, after the primary pledged she would continue the campaign as if she were behind.

Worel’s victory is historic as she will become the first woman to be elected mayor. There has been a series of well-respected women on the City Council, but none has ever won the city’s highest office.