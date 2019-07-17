New Park City Rotary chapter aims for accessibility with evening meetings and less expense

A new player is joining the roster of Park City’s Rotary clubs.

Julianne Carone, the president of the fledgling Park City Twilight Rotary Club, expects Rotary International to approve the club’s charter within days as it has its minimum of 20 founding members already. The Twilight Rotary Club will join the Park City Rotary Club and Park City Sunrise Rotary Club, becoming the third chapter of Rotary International in Park City.

Carone said that it was the vision of John Hanrahan, a Parkite who was recently appointed to oversee Rotary International’s operations across the state as Utah’s district governor, that enabled the establishment of what’s intended to be a more accessible Rotary chapter in the area.

“I was invited to that very first meeting back in February,” Carone said. “We started an exploratory committee and it grew from there.”

Carone, a staffer at Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties, said she has always wanted to get involved in Rotary projects and activities in Park City, but couldn’t commit the amount of time and funds required for membership in the other two chapters.

Sunrise Rotary meets for breakfast weekly, and Park City Rotary gathers for lunch. Twilight plans to meet in the evenings, snacks optional.

“There was no way I could make a lunch meeting,” Carone said. “Sunrise: I’m sorry, but I’m not a morning person.”

Dues for membership in Twilight Rotary consist of an annual $400 fee paid out in quarterly installments of $100. Without the added expense of meals, Carone said it makes the organization more viable for young professionals, business owners and commuters.

“That starts to add up,” Carone said of the paid meals. “Especially if you’re a younger career (focused) member in our community, you may not be able to personally absorb that cost. And so we see a lot of challenge with small business owners that are getting going and want to be part of their community group but might not be in the financial position to join.”

Carone also wants the Twilight Rotary to engage in service activities more frequently, on a monthly basis, as well as in working directly with Sunrise and Park City Rotary on their projects. Twilight’s founding members helped out at the Youth Resource Center, a kitchen for homeless teens in Salt Lake City, for their inaugural service event on June 29. They were slated on Wednesday to help put together backpacks full of necessary — and expensive — feminine hygiene products for girls in developing countries through an organization called Days For Girls, and August’s service project is in the works.

“It’s been really fun with this core group and our initial 20 charter members to really form something different from what Park City Rotary has been in the past, and it’s exciting to see where we’ll go,” Carone said.

The Park City Twilight Rotary Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club. For more information on Park City Twilight Rotary, email parkcitytwilightrotary@gmail.com. A Facebook page for the group is forthcoming.