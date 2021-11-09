Park City accepts diversity, equity and inclusion contract applications
The City is now accepting applications for Special Service Contracts focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). These contracts are geared toward non-profit organizations that cultivate a community engaged in diverse perspectives, differing ideas, and individuals from different backgrounds. Funding will be prioritized for new or expanded projects with a focus on DEI. An application workshop will be held on Wednesday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. To attend that workshop, obtain electronic copies of the application, or find out more, please contact Kirsten Darrington at kirsten.darrington@parkcity.org or call (435) 615-5182. Deadline for applications is November 19. Direct Link to application: parkcity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/70946/637711065071470000.
