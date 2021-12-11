Park City activist will seek City Council seat, wanting balance between Parkites and ‘big money’
Ed Parigian, an Old Town resident who has twice unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Park City Council, will seek the partial term that will be created when Nann Worel resigns to take the mayor’s office.
Parigian said in an interview he intends to submit an application for the seat.
“I love this town. I want to have a voice in moving it forward,” he said.
He said issues important to him cover “every one of them.” He cited traffic, the affordability of Park City and the impacts of special events as three of the issues of note.
Parigian described Parkites as “the basic foundation of the town.” He said he wants a balance struck between Parkites, businesses and what he describes as the “big money.” He categorized developers and people who own vacation homes as being part of the “big money.”
Parigian was a candidate in the City Council election in 2019, when voters instead opted for three of the other candidates. He also sought a City Council seat in 2018, when another partial term was available as a result of Mayor Andy Beerman’s victory in the election of 2017. The city councilors at that time chose another person from the field.
Parigian serves on the municipal Recreation Advisory Board and led a group that successfully pressed for City Hall to protect the field outside the Park City Library from development.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City activist will seek City Council seat, wanting balance between Parkites and ‘big money’
Ed Parigian, an Old Town resident who has twice unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Park City Council, will seek the partial term that will be created when Nann Worel resigns to take the mayor’s office.