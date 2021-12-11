Park City activist will seek City Council seat, wanting balance between Parkites and ‘big money’

Ed Parigian, an Old Town resident who has twice unsuccessfully sought a seat on the Park City Council, will seek the partial term that will be created when Nann Worel resigns to take the mayor’s office.

Ed Parigian, an Old Town resident who previously unsuccessfully campaigned for a seat on the Park City Council, says he intends to apply to fill the vacancy that will be created next month when Nann Worel is sworn in as mayor.

Park Record file photo

Parigian said in an interview he intends to submit an application for the seat.

“I love this town. I want to have a voice in moving it forward,” he said.

He said issues important to him cover “every one of them.” He cited traffic, the affordability of Park City and the impacts of special events as three of the issues of note.

Parigian described Parkites as “the basic foundation of the town.” He said he wants a balance struck between Parkites, businesses and what he describes as the “big money.” He categorized developers and people who own vacation homes as being part of the “big money.”

Parigian was a candidate in the City Council election in 2019, when voters instead opted for three of the other candidates. He also sought a City Council seat in 2018, when another partial term was available as a result of Mayor Andy Beerman’s victory in the election of 2017. The city councilors at that time chose another person from the field.

Parigian serves on the municipal Recreation Advisory Board and led a group that successfully pressed for City Hall to protect the field outside the Park City Library from development.