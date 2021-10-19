Park City activists behind release of previously unseen Black Lives Matter mural communications

Angela Moschetta, left, and Sarah Berry are the key figures in an activist group called Future Park City. Moschetta prepared an open-records request to City Hall seeking information about controversial social justice murals put on Main Street in 2020 but drafted someone else to submit the request.

Park Record file photo

The two leading figures of an activist group called Future Park City prepared a September open-records request to City Hall requesting communications between staffers and others regarding the controversial social justice murals put on Main Street in 2020, including one with a Black Lives Matter message, but drafted someone else to file the request.

Future Park City, which is especially active on social media, is involved with a range of municipal issues. Angela Moschetta is the most visible figure in the group and is seen as the leader. Sarah Berry is the other primary figure.

A private citizen with a mailing address in Park City filed the request using the state Government Records Access and Management Act on Sept. 25. In an interview, however, Moschetta said it was herself rather than the person whose name is included on the request who crafted the submittal to City Hall requesting the communications.

Moschetta said she was made aware last summer of the existence of internal communications at City Hall discussing the murals, including those that highlighted the role of Mayor Andy Beerman. She said Future Park City attempted to obtain the communications or photos of them. Those efforts were unsuccessful, leading to the decision to submit the open-records request.

Moschetta said herself and Berry did not want to attach their names to a request to City Hall, indicating they were concerned the information would not be released if they were identified on the request. There has been friction between Future Park City and some of the leadership of Park City.

It took several weeks for the two to find someone who would agree to sign the request to City Hall and who was unknown to the municipal government, Moschetta said. The person whose name is attached is a personal friend of Berry, according to Moschetta.

The mayor on Sunday released the communications to the media.

Moschetta is a supporter of Park City Councilor Nann Worel’s mayoral campaign after having supported Beerman on Election Day in 2017.