Park City aligns itself with Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion





Park City leaders recently voted to formally support the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, another step in City Hall’s broad social equity efforts.

The Park City Council adopted a resolution aligning the municipal government with the statewide effort. Mayor Andy Beerman and the City Council touched on the idea that the compact tracks closely with City Hall’s own work toward social equity.

By supporting the compact, leaders, importantly, acknowledged a key section of the document saying “racism exists, and our actions make a difference. We call out racism wherever we see it and take purposeful steps to stop it.”

The compact also says: “We view racism as more than just an individual character flaw. It is a system of ideas, beliefs, practices, structures, and policies that give some people greater opportunity to be fully human and live a happier and healthier life than others. Unraveling centuries of internalized and systemic racism requires bold anti-racist actions and policies right now.”

The compact also includes principles and actions like:

• investing “our time and resources to create greater opportunity for people of color” and that “eliminating racial and ethnic disparities requires our significant effort and investment.”

• advancing “solutions to racial ills by listening and creating policies that provide equal opportunity and access to education, employment, housing, and healthcare.”

• affirming “our commitment will not just be a passing moment, but a legacy movement of social, racial and economic justice.”

The elected officials showed broad support for the compact and the ideals underpinning the statements it makes. The mayor described the compact as a “a positive step forward for our state” as he noted Utah leaders like Gov. Gary Herbert were early supporters. Beerman also said the compact has received bipartisan support in the state.

Max Doilney, a member of the City Council, offered brief comments as he prepared to cast a vote in support.

“This is being the change we want to see in the world,” Doilney said.

Another city councilor, Becca Gerber, said she wants City Hall to craft strategies for the topics that are outlined in the compact. That step, she indicated, would protect Park City from “not just going through the motions of saying that we’re going to sign this compact but actually come up with a plan.”

Park City sees social equity as critical to the municipal work plan, and the compact covers some of the overarching ideals of social equity. Leaders have pressed social equity, or some of its components, for years. There was especially concern that some Park City residents did not enjoy the fruits of the community’s strong exit from the recession a decade ago. There are current worries about the community’s vulnerable population amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus and the economic turmoil it has wrought.

There has also been a racial justice movement in Park City this year that rose after the police killing of George Floyd, including demonstrations and the creation of social justice-themed murals on the Main Street asphalt.