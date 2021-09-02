Park City annual outing scheduled to travel to Boise, Ketchum, Sun Valley

The legacy of the late novelist Ernest Hemingway permeates through Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho. A group of Parkites plans to stop in Ketchum and Sun Valley during the annual City Tour, scheduled in November.

Courtesy of Jay Hamburger

The annual City Tour in 2021 is scheduled to head to the Idaho communities of Boise, Ketchum and Sun Valley, a trip that is planned a year after the annual fact-finding outing to other communities in the region was canceled amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of the travelers may bring a copy of “The Sun Also Rises” or “The Old Man and the Sea” as reading material.

The neighboring communities of Sun Valley and Ketchum, seen as a singular mountain resort, compete with Park City as an international skiing destination. Sun Valley has long been considered one of North America’s exclusive mountain resorts and Ketchum essentially serves as the ski town for Sun Valley. Boise, meanwhile, is the capital of Idaho and anchors a fast-growing metropolitan area with a population of approximately 750,000.

The late novelist Ernest Hemingway is closely associated with the Ketchum-Sun Valley area, having lived in the community and then committing suicide there. The legacy of the writer permeates through the area. His grave at the Ketchum Cemetery is a pilgrimage site for literary crowds.

The City Tour, scheduled from Nov. 10 until Nov. 14, involves government officials, not-for-profit executives, business leaders and the Leadership Park City training class. The travelers spend five days meeting with their counterparts in the destinations and touring the other communities. The itinerary includes sessions with government leaders, businesspeople and not-for-profit organizations. There are usually tours scheduled of downtowns, recreation areas, infrastructure and housing projects. The organizers and others say the communities visited on a City Tour provide ideas that can then be considered in the Park City area.

“They’re grappling with all the problems we are,” Leadership Park City founder and director Myles Rademan said about Ketchum-Sun Valley.

He said there has been an influx of newcomers in those communities, driving up real estate prices. A similar scenario has occurred in the Park City area during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said issues in Ketchum and Sun Valley include attempting to acquire land for conservation purposes and regional relations with nearby communities where much of the workforce resides. A stop is scheduled in Hailey, one of the cities outside of Ketchum and Sun Valley.

“We have similar cachet now,” Rademan said in likening Park City to Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Courtesy of Jay Hamburger

The time in Boise will also be of interest to the travelers, he said, describing that a larger city provides valuable information for Park City even with the difference in populations. He said Park City is “beyond the little town now.”

Rademan said Boise officials will cover issues like the relationship among the business community, not-for-profits and the government. Topics are expected to include housing, transportation and sustainability, he said. The downtown of Boise appears to be “prosperous,” Rademan said.

He categorized Boise with places like Boulder, Colorado, and Bozeman, Montana.

“They’re some of the fastest-growing places in the country now,” he said.

The planning for the City Tour is underway as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. Rademan said logistical matters are under review in an effort to guard against the spread of the sickness. The City Tour-goers, as an example, could drive private vehicles rather than traveling on a bus, as is tradition. Lodging options are also under consideration. The organizers are conducting a survey of the potential travelers about the City Tour.

Rademan said he hopes to decide whether the tour will proceed by the middle of October. Decisions will be made based on coronavirus numbers in the Park City area and in the destinations. There will likely be mask and vaccination mandates for tour-goers, he said.

In previous years, up to 70 people traveled on the City Tour. The cost is estimated at between $800 and $1,000 per person. Government officials often travel at the expense of taxpayers while organizations or the travelers themselves typically pay the cost for others. The November scheduling is late in the year compared to previous City Tours, with Rademan saying hotel rates are lower in November than they are in the summer or earlier in the fall.

The City Tour over the years has visited mountain resorts across Colorado as well as places in states like Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico and Arizona.