Park City-area leaders poised to hold first important joint discussion about Winter Olympic bid

The Utah Olympic Park during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Park Record file photo

Leaders in Park City and Summit County are scheduled to meet next week for an important gathering centered on the prospects of staging a second Winter Olympics in the state, a discussion that will occur steps from the bobsled track and ski jumps where athletes would compete in a future Games.

It will be the first time the Park City Council and the Summit County Council will meet jointly to discuss the Olympic efforts. High-ranking officials from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games that is seeking an Olympics are slated to address the elected officials.

Park City and Summit County are both crucial to the Olympic talks. Two major competition venues — Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort — are identified inside Park City while another one — the Utah Olympic Park — is in unincorporated Summit County, just outside the Park City limits. The area would also be critical in the overall planning for transportation, security and celebrations for a Games.

The elected officials in each of the jurisdictions would hold a key role if an Olympics is awarded to Salt Lake City as City Hall and the County Courthouse prepare for a Games. They would be heavily involved as the details of the Olympic operations are crafted, would need to consider a variety of Games-related contractual matters and would likely be heavily involved in the public-relations efforts.

Fraser Bullock, who is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and the organization’s chair, Catherine Raney Norman, are slated to appear at the Tuesday meeting. Colin Hilton, who is the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation president and CEO, is also scheduled to address the elected officials. Hilton serves on the board of directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games and was one of the principal staffers in the committee that staged the 2002 Winter Olympics. Two consultants — one involved with communications and the other with a background in bidding for major events — are also set to appear alongside the figures from the committee.

The meeting will be the first such organized discussion between a team from the committee and local government leaders and will be held as the efforts are expected to accelerate. The International Olympic Committee will likely turn its attention to selecting a host for the Winter Olympics of 2030 in the period after the Games in Beijing end later in the month. A timeline is not clear, but it is almost certain the 2030 event will be the next one awarded.

“Things are getting more serious now about the potential of a bid,” Hilton said in an interview as he spoke about the timing of the meeting with the Park City and Summit County officials.

Hilton said the figures from the committee intend to provide an update of the progress to date on Tuesday and discuss “collective thoughts going forward” with the elected officials. The committee is interested in learning about the aspirations for an Olympics and the concerns of the leaders in Park City and Summit County.

It seems likely the discussion will be broad in nature rather than the start of a detailed conversation about the roles and responsibilities of the various parties. But it is also likely the discussion could begin setting a tone for the relationship between the committee and the local governments. There was early tension between the organizing committee and Park City-area leaders in the years before the Games of 2002 that the sides want to avoid.

The meeting is planned as the area marks the 20th anniversary of the Olympics in 2002 and cheers on local athletes competing in Beijing. A major anniversary celebration is planned in Park City on Saturday. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which in 2018 selected Salt Lake City as the nation’s bid city for a Winter Olympics, opened a temporary location along Main Street for the Games in Beijing.

The meeting on Tuesday is scheduled at 2 p.m. in the Quinney Conference Room at the Utah Olympic Park. It is a public meeting and will be broadcast online. More information and a link to the online broadcast is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38627/15 .