Park City-area leaders poised to hold important gathering about Winter Olympic bid

The Olympic Welcome Plaza in Park City is one of the prominent reminders of the significant role the community played in the 2002 Winter Olympics. Park City-area leaders in February are scheduled to hold an important discussion about the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the region.

Park Record file photo

Leaders from Park City and Summit County are scheduled to meet in mid-February to discuss the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state, a gathering that is expected to be broad in nature but nonetheless important as various parties involved in the bid prepare for the likelihood that the International Olympic Committee in coming months will turn its attention to awarding the Games of 2030.

City Hall and the County Courthouse are expected to be important players should the Games be awarded to Salt Lake City. The concept map for a second Olympics places competitions at Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, both inside the Park City limits, and at the Utah Olympic Park, which is located just outside Park City in unincorporated Summit County. Main Street would likely be seen as one of the Games’ popular celebration zones.

Park City and Summit County officials have addressed the prospects of an Olympics within their individual governments, but the upcoming meeting will be the first involving the full slates of elected officials of the two jurisdictions. Although the two governments would likely mount their own planning efforts for a Games, broad cooperation between City Hall, the County Courthouse and an Olympic organizing committee would also be expected.

The Park City area would be an especially concentrated theater in an Olympics, with three major competition venues and Main Street within close proximity to one another. Nearby parking and transportation infrastructure would also be necessary. Issues that would stretch outside the Park City limits and into unincorporated Summit County would include transportation and traffic planning, parking blueprints, the security operation and competition scheduling. The celebration plans could also reach outside of Park City.

A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of a City Council meeting that was held on Thursday provided limited information about the planned gathering of Park City and Summit County officials. The meeting is scheduled Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Utah Olympic Park and be streamed online.

The report says high-ranking figures from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games will appear at the meeting to provide a briefing of the work to date. The president and CEO of the committee, Fraser Bullock, and Catherine Raney Norman, who is the committee’s chair, have been tapped to address the elected officials. Another important figure, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation President and CEO Colin Hilton, is also scheduled to appear at the meeting. The foundation oversees the Utah Olympic Park, the Utah Olympic Oval and the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. Hilton is one of two vice-chairs of the board of directors of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. He also held a key role in the organizing committee that staged the Winter Olympics in 2002.

More details about the meeting are expected to be released as the date approaches. The City Hall report says the Feb. 15 meeting will address the work that is already underway and a timeline for the bid. Any new details about a bid timeline would be especially noteworthy.

The next Games that will be awarded by the International Olympic Committee, with near certainty, are those of 2030. The schedule of the selection, though, is not known. The IOC’s attention was focused on the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which were delayed by one year out of concern for the novel coronavirus pandemic, and then next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. Once the Games in China close, the IOC will likely address the selection process for 2030. The Salt Lake City bid is seen as a strong contender for the Games of 2030 or those of four years later.

The Utah Olympic Park in the Snyderville Basin was an important competition venue during the 2002 Winter Olympics and would be tapped for a similar role in a future Games. Summit County and Park City leaders are slated to meet in coming weeks to talk about the bidding for another Olympics.

Park Record file photo

The meeting, meanwhile, is timed during the 20th anniversary of the Games of 2002. There are commemorations scheduled marking the anniversary, and the gathering of the Park City and Summit County officials will likely transpire amid a wave of Olympic enthusiasm with the community remembering 2002, cheering on the athletes this year and considering the prospects of a second Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee plans to have a presence in Park City during the Games next month, but it was not clear whether officials from the national committee would attend or participate in the Feb. 15 meeting.

Park City’s elected officials in the spring of 2018 held the first formal meeting about a future Winter Olympics, but that discussion occurred prior to Salt Lake City’s selection as the nation’s bid city. Former Mayor Andy Beerman, who occupied Park City’s seat on the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games until he left office early this year, provided regular updates to the City Council about the Olympic work. Mayor Nann Worel took the seat on the committee upon her swearing-in and is beginning to learn the details of the efforts.

The February meeting will likely be the first in a series of public discussions about an Olympics that will unfold in Park City and Summit County throughout the year. There appears to be widespread support in the area for a second Games, but there has also been scattered concerns expressed about another Olympics.