Park City-area transit systems reaffirm mask requirement on buses

A sign on a Park City bus on Tuesday notes the requirement to wear masks while on board. Park City Transit and High Valley Transit recently released a statement reaffirming that masks are required on buses.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The two Park City-area transit systems released a statement in late January reaffirming that masks are required on buses, indicating that a federal order rather than state law mandates they be worn.

The statement, dated Jan. 27, was posted on the City Hall website on behalf of Park City Transit and High Valley Transit, which operates in Park City, the Snyderville Basin and the Kamas Valley.

“In light of the ongoing rapid spread of COVID-19, Park City Transit and High Valley Transit have teamed up to remind you that masks are still required by federal law while riding the bus or waiting indoors,” the statement says.

The statement also says the transit systems “encourage all riders to show thanks for their service by wearing a mask and treating everyone on board Park City and High Valley transit buses with respect.”

“Working together, we can reduce the impacts of COVID-19 and spread a little kindness along the way,” the statement says.

The statement notes a mask mandate on public transit systems by the federal government will remain intact until March 18. Utah leaders in January overturned a broader mask mandate in Summit County, but that move by lawmakers did not cover the requirement to wear them on buses.

It was not clear what prompted the statement by the local transit systems to be posted. The ski season is usually the busiest stretch of the year for public transit in the Park City area. Recent transit numbers were not immediately available, but the ski season has appeared to be a solid one.

The Park City Police Department early in the week said it had not received recent reports of violations of mask requirements on buses.

The timing of the statement, though, points to concern by the transit systems about coming weeks. February is traditionally a busy month in the ski industry, with the three-day Presidents Day weekend usually being especially crowded. The period through March 18 also covers the first weeks of spring break crowds.

The transit system is designed to serve visitors, the workforce, local skiers and snowboarders and others. Ridership cratered at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic before the start of a recovery as the economy reopened.

The statement from Park City Transit and High Valley Transit says daily sanitizing and cleaning continues, sanitizer is available in transit centers and on buses and masks are available on the buses.

The statement also notes:

• “Federal law requires that you wear a mask that completely covers your mouth and nose while riding the bus or waiting at an indoor transit hub. This also applies to individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

• “Board and exit through the rear door to protect our drivers, unless you need the ramp or bus to be lowered at the front door.”

• “Allow others to exit before boarding, please.”

The statement is available here .