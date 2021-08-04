Park City arts fest says coronavirus safety measures at ‘forefront’ of plans

The organizers of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, shown in 2019, have made preparations for the possibility of someone at the event being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Park Record file photo

The organizers of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival have drafted a plan to respond to the possibility of someone at the event being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The Kimball Art Center in a submittal to City Hall says festival staffers will contact the Summit County Health Department immediately if they are notified of someone receiving positive results to a coronavirus test.

If someone at the event this weekend on Main Street is suspected to have the sickness, the person will be isolated and an emergency medical technician will be summoned, the submittal says, listing some of the symptoms like a cough and shortness of breath.

The Kimball Art Center described the efforts to guard against the sickness in prepared responses to a Park Record inquiry about the topic.

“COVID-19 safety and precautions have been at the forefront of every decision made for the 52nd Annual Kimball Arts Festival. While the COVID-19 environment has evolved as festival planning has taken place, arts festival organizers maintained the importance of COVID-19 mitigation and continue to evaluate management of the festival in the final days of planning,” the organizers said.

The Kimball Art Center noted the number of artists has been reduced, passes are good for one day rather than the entire festival and masks are required for venues that are inside. The organizers also “encourage those who have yet to be vaccinated to wear masks while attending the festival.”

“Masking recommendations will be posted at all festival access points. Kimball Art Center encourages all festival attendees to refrain from attending the festival if they are unwell or exhibiting any possible COVID-19 symptoms,” the organization said.

The responses also included:

• “If an artist, volunteer, staff member, or vendor tests positive or feels unwell leading up to the event they will not be allowed to participate in the 2021 festival.”

• “If an attendee tests positive, Kimball Art Center recommends they follow all health department and CDC recommendations.”

The Kimball Art Center, meanwhile, said the artists “are welcome to set individual mask recommendations and requirements within the footprint of their booth.”

The festival is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in Park City since the outset of the pandemic.