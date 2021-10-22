Park City asks how someone would divide up $100 on traffic-fighting projects
City Hall survey inquires about topics like walking, bicycling and spending priorities
City Hall wants to learn how someone would spend $100 on traffic-fighting transportation projects if they were made the mayor of Park City for just one day.
It is a question designed to discover what sorts of projects Parkites would prioritize if officials had significantly more money to earmark than the fictional $100 identified. The question is part of a survey posted by the municipal government centered on transportation that emphasizes people-powered options like walking and bicycling.
The question regarding spending provides a variety of answers that someone can assign a dollar figure, totaling $100. Some of the options include constructing sidewalks, repairing existing sidewalks or widening them, trail building, creating bicycle routes on streets and making improvements to crossings. Other options include providing additional stations in the bike-sharing program and adding traffic-calming measures like speed humps.
Price tags could likely soar into the tens of thousands of dollars, but how someone divides the fictional $100 would be seen as a signal of their intent if the figures were higher.
Some of the other questions in the survey include:
• the top reason someone does not walk more than they do
• the top reason someone does not bicycle more than they do
• the word or the phrase someone would use in describing walking inside Park City nowadays
• the word or the phrase someone would use in describing bicycling inside Park City nowadays
City Hall also wants to learn someone’s hopes for walking and bicycling in a decade.
The survey is scheduled to be posted until Nov. 14. It is available at: weber.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9B5vi9nloPk3e6y.
