Park City awaits progress on Olympic bid with Tokyo over, Beijing nearing

The Utah Olympic Park, shown in 2018, held competitions during the 2002 Winter Olympics and has been identified as a major venue in the efforts to host a second Games in the state. Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region that includes the Park City area is seen as one of the top contenders for the Games in 2030 or those of four years later.

Park Record file photo

The 2020 Summer Olympic cauldron in Tokyo was extinguished on Sunday.

And the Winter Olympic flame is expected to reach Beijing in February.

But it is not clear what sort of progress will be made on the bidding for the 2030 Winter Games before the opening ceremonies in China next winter.

Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region that includes the Park City area is seen as one of the top contenders for the Games in 2030 or those of four years later, but it is not yet known which event will be pursued or when the International Olympic Committee will make a selection for either of those Games.

Paris has the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo were awarded the 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2028 Summer Olympics are slated to be held in Los Angeles and the Summer Olympics in 2032 were recently awarded to Brisbane, Australia.

The International Olympic Committee will almost certainly next select a city to host the Winter Olympics in 2030. The timing is not known, though.

The Olympics in Tokyo that just ended were delayed a year as a result of worries about the novel coronavirus pandemic. That put the closing ceremonies in Tokyo just months before the scheduled opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, meaning the International Olympic Committee is expected to be extraordinarily busy with back-to-back Games within months. It is not clear what sort of progress on the selection for the Olympics in 2030 will be made before the opening of the Games in Beijing, which will also mark the 20th anniversary of the Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City could compete for the Games in 2030 against places like Vancouver in Canada, Barcelona and the Pyrenees region in Spain, and Sapporo in Japan. Vancouver and Sapporo are former Winter Olympic host cities while Barcelona once hosted a Summer Olympics.

Salt Lake City wants the Games to return to the host city of the 2002 Winter Olympics, with the event in 2030 or 2034 the target. Boosters of the Salt Lake City efforts say a second Olympics can be staged using many of the venues from the earlier Games, argue there is widespread support in the area for another Olympics and forecast that an Olympics could be held in a cost-effective manner.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games anticipates additional talks with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee with the Games in Tokyo having ended. The timeline and the details of any upcoming talks are not clear.

The Olympic bid crafted for Salt Lake City involves competition venues at Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park, as well as Soldier Hollow in Wasatch County. The conceptual map of venues closely follows the one that was used in the Games in 2002. The Park City region, similar to 2002, would play a key role in a future Games with the three local venues and the likelihood the area would be crucial to the transportation, security and celebration plans.