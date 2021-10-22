Park City ballots arrive, and voting deadline approaches

There are boxes across the Park City area where voters are able to drop off ballots, including at The Market at Park City, shown. Park City ballots have started to arrive in the vote-by-mail election.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Ballots in Park City’s vote-by-mail election have started to arrive, giving Parkites another week-plus to make their decisions.

The ballots were mailed around Oct. 12. Someone who is returning a ballot in the mail must ensure there is a postmark of Nov. 1, at the latest. There are also drop boxes at the following locations:

• the Marsac Building

• The Market at Park City

• People’s Health Clinic

• the Summit County Library branch at Kimball Junction

• Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch

• Summit County Library branch in Kamas

• Summit County Library branch in Coalville

• Coalville City Hall

• Oakley City Hall

Ballots can be left at any of the locations, regardless of whether they are inside Park City.

A Voter Information Center will be available at the Marsac Building on Election Day, which is Nov. 2, with hours from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Voter Information Center is designed to assist people who did not receive a ballot in the mail, those who lost their ballot or those who need to register to vote.

The mayor’s office and two seats on the Park City Council are on the ballot in Park City.

For more information, contact Park City Recorder Michelle Kellogg at 615-5007 or michelle.kellogg@parkcity.org .