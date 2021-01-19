Park City bear bench, a Main Street landmark, vandalized

The Franz the Bear sculpture along Main Street was vandalized in mid-January, temporarily leaving the work on its back. The Park City Police Department is investigating the case.

Courtesy of the Park City Police Department

A vandal or vandals targeted a well-known bronze sculpture of a bear on a bench along Main Street in the middle of January, temporarily leaving the work on its back.

The Franz the Bear piece is located on the Main Street side of a walkway connecting the shopping, dining and entertainment strip and Swede Alley. It is a landmark on Main Street and designates an important route to and from the Old Town transit center.

The Park City Police Department said it received a report about the tipped-over sculpture at 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 14. An image provided by the agency shows the back of the bench on the ground.

The police said the sculpture struck a natural-gas meter as it tipped over, cracking the front of the meter. The damage to the meter is estimated at $500, the police said. The agency indicated the natural-gas provider and the Park City Fire District responded to the scene to temporarily stop service to a building located next to the walkway.

The sculpture had been put upright by early in the workweek. It was not damaged.

The Police Department said it did not have information about a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information may contact the department at 615-5500.