Park City business figure cautions of a summer slowdown

The reemergence of special events like the Park Silly Sunday Market, shown, was one of the drivers of an extraordinary economic comeback in Park City from the depths of the pandemic. An important business figure, though, has indicated numbers on Main Street this summer could drop from those recorded in the summer of 2021.

Park Record file photo

An important Park City business figure has indicated numbers on Main Street this summer could drop from the impressive ones recorded in the summer of 2021, an early signal the shopping, dining and entertainment strip might not be as busy as it was a year ago.

Rhonda Sideris, who is the president of the Historic Park City Alliance board of directors, made the statement in a June 7 submittal to City Hall that also covered issues like paid parking in the Main Street core.

Sideris in an especially noteworthy section of the one-page correspondence, which was released by the municipal government in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday, outlined the underlying reasons for her assessment of summer business.

“It has not been proven that what we saw last summer in terms of business levels will be the same this year. We had a boom last year, which most attribute to Covid and the difficulties in traveling,” she wrote. “There is evidence that we will have a slower summer season due to international travel opening, costs of flights (it is cheaper to go to Europe than travel within the US).”

Sideris, meanwhile, also said in the correspondence April and May showed “very slow business trends, which have many businesses nervous.”

The submittal by Sideris did not provide data from April or May. It also did not quantify the concerns about the prospects of a drop in business in the summer.

The Historic Park City Alliance is seen as ranking only behind the Park City Chamber/Bureau in influence among the community’s business groups. The organization works closely with City Hall on a range of issues, helping craft plans for Main Street events like the Park Silly Sunday Market as well as broader topics like parking matters and capital improvements.

Main Street business trends are important to the overall Park City tourism-based economy since so many visitors ultimately spend time on the street regardless of their reason for traveling to Park City. Main Street’s eclectic list of shops, galleries and restaurants is one of Park City’s primary draws throughout the year.

The summer-tourism season has started, but it usually is at its busiest in the stretch between Independence Day and Labor Day. Visitors are drawn to Park City in the summer by festivals, recreational opportunities, sporting events and cultural gatherings. There are also normally numerous people from the Salt Lake Valley arriving in Park City on day trips as they attempt to escape the heat.

The Park City economy has outperformed projections in the approximately two years since the disastrous early months of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The crowds have seen Park City, with its variety of outdoor recreation options, as a favored destination for day trips or longer vacations throughout most of the year.