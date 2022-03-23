Park City business group overwhelmingly supports return of Main Street pedestrian days in 2022

The Main Street pedestrian days, shown in 2020, are seen as boosting business during the novel coronavirus pandemic. An overwhelming majority of businesses on Main Street supports the return of the program this year, a survey has found.

Main Street businesses appear to be driving an effort to again prohibit vehicles on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip on certain days in the summer and fall.

The organization that represents businesses in the Main Street core recently conducted a survey centered on the pedestrian days on Sundays, finding an overwhelming majority supports the days for the summer of 2022. The pedestrian days, also known as Car Free Sundays, debuted in 2020 as one of Park City’s important measures designed to boost business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Historic Park City Alliance released survey results as a recent meeting of the organization’s board of directors approached. The survey found 66.7% desired the pedestrian days be held in 2022, with the dates similar to those in 2021. Another 27.8% did not support the return of the pedestrian days while 5.5% wanted the days to return but with unspecified modifications to the schedule.

The results were based on responses from 54 businesses. The organization distributed the survey to the more than 200 businesses in the Main Street core that are members, meaning the response rate was in the range of 25%. A little less than 65% of the businesses that responded to the survey participated in the pedestrian days.

Another important question inquired about whether the businesses saw the pedestrian days as encouraging Parkites and visitors to head to Main Street. A little more than 70% answered affirmatively, while the remainder indicated the pedestrian days did not provide encouragement.

The pedestrian days were one of the key steps taken in Park City to reignite business in the months after the coronavirus-forced shutdowns in the spring of 2020. The pedestrian days debuted in June of 2020 amid widespread economic concerns after the early end to the ski season just months before. The days quickly became popular as people were drawn to the outside setting of Main Street, where they saw there being less of a danger of the disease spreading. The crowds surged by the end of the first season, but there was a split even then between the businesses.

Main Street and City Hall in 2021 agreed to another year of the program, drawing more crowds as Park City enjoyed an especially strong season of tourism in the summer.

The recent Historic Park City Alliance survey about the pedestrian days was conducted in the period before the organization is expected to begin talks with Park City leaders about the plans for this summer. Those discussions could start in May, the Historic Park City Alliance said.

The Park Silly Sunday Market, which occurs on Sundays on Main Street, is also expected to closely monitor the upcoming discussions about the pedestrian days since both have broad impacts to the operations of Main Street on Sundays.