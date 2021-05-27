Park City business group taps next leader, with lodging, restaurant industry experience
The Historic Park City Alliance has tapped a figure with experience in the lodging and restaurant industries to become the next executive director of the organization.
Ginger Wicks will work alongside the outgoing executive director, Alison Kuhlow, through June.
The Historic Park City Alliance represents the interests of businesses in the Main Street core.
Wicks has worked with the Park City Area Lodging Association and the Park City Area Restaurant Association. Both of the groups have close ties to Main Street.
In a prepared statement announcing the selection, Rhonda Sideris, the president of the Historic Park City Alliance board of directors, noted the background Wicks brings to the organization.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better pick for this position,” Sideris said in the statement.
Wicks will assume the executive director role as Main Street continues a strong recovery from the economic turmoil caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. She will arrive during a summer when many Park City special events like the Park Silly Sunday Market are scheduled to return after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The start date is also notable since much of the planning for the 2021-2022 ski season will be underway.
Park City business-group leader readies to leave after charting Main Street course through coronavirus
Alison Kuhlow, the executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance, will depart the organization at the end of June after having led the business group during the challenges of the spread of the novel coronavirus.