Park City business owner starts City Council campaign, stressing wildfire danger

The owner of a grocery-delivery business has started a campaign for the Park City Council, saying City Hall must better prepare for the possibility of a devastating wildfire as part of a broad platform.

John Greenfield is 42 and owns an attainable housing unit at Park City Heights. He has lived in Park City for six years. He owns Black Diamond Grocery Delivery and Park City Gyro Company. He is also an attorney. He has not practiced law and said he plans to begin a legal career, but the manner of that work depends on whether he wins a seat on the City Council. He could put a legal career as well as the role in the delivery business on hiatus during his term if he succeeds on Election Day and there are concerns about the potential of conflicts of interest with his public service.

“I just want to give the town another alternative,” Greenfield said about his campaign and the details of the platform.

He said the campaign will address the threat of wildfires more extensively than the other candidates.

“We’re in the most extreme drought the West has ever seen,” he said, noting there is a history of devastating structural fires in Park City.

He said a wildfire could threaten places that are heavily developed like Old Town and Deer Valley. Greenfield said he would work to ensure City Hall’s emergency managers have the necessary resources, and he supports the concept of a comprehensive and united wildfire plan among City Hall, the County Courthouse and the Park City Fire District.

“Wildfire is on my mind, and not going off my mind,” he said.

In a release announcing the campaign, Greenfield outlined other platform issues. He said he is concerned that the current City Council is out of touch with the community, indicating that “steaming into major projects without appropriate input and feedback from the public is irresponsible governance.” He cited the talks about a City Hall proposal to develop a repository for contaminated soils as an example.

The Greenfield release also lists platform issues like creating a “comprehensive and unified transit plan” involving Park City, Summit County, Wasatch County, Salt Lake City and the two local mountain resorts as well as advocating for a City Hall housing program stressing for-sale units instead of those that the municipal government retains and rents to people who qualify through their income.