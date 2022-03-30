Park City considers microtransit years after idea of similar system was scrapped amid taxi opposition

The Marsac Building.

Park City is considering introducing a so-called microtransit system in two neighborhoods nearly five years after the idea of launching a similar program was scrapped amid opposition from the transportation industry.

City Hall provided limited information about a microtransit system in a report centered on transportation that was drafted in anticipation of a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday. A microtransit system would be a pilot program.

A microtransit system essentially provides rides serving spots that are not close to the regular bus routes. In the case of Park City, officials see a system as possibly serving Park City Heights or Park Meadows. The bus system serves certain sections of Park Meadows but not Park City Heights.

The report describes microtransit as “a step between” the fixed-route bus service and private-sector options like taxis and ridesharing firms.

The details of a pilot program were not included. A microtransit system could possibly pick someone up at certain locations and then drop them off at other set locations. The report says microtransit would not be “intended to replace direct rides, but to supplement the transit service and provide greater coverage.”

The report says there is an opportunity for City Hall to work with a microtransit program operated by High Valley Transit, which is the system centered in unincorporated Summit County. It estimates a six-month pilot program with High Valley Transit would be priced at $250,000. The pilot would involve three vehicles operating from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

City Hall could also seek bids for the pilot program via a request for proposals, the report says. A request for proposals would be issued if City Hall pursues a permanent microtransit service.

If Park City leaders want to pursue microtransit, details could be readied for a meeting in late April. A pilot program could be approved at that time.

A microtransit system would be another step by City Hall as it attempts to address widespread complaints about traffic. There have been worries about traffic for decades, but there are renewed concerns as Park City enjoys a strong economic comeback from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Any upcoming discussions about a microtransit system would take place after an earlier concept for such a system was condemned by the transportation industry. The traditional taxi and shuttle firms at that time were worried a microtransit system would cut into business. They claimed short rides like the ones that a microtransit system would provide were important to their numbers.

Park City leaders during the 2017 discussions appeared to be readying to approve a contract with a Florida firm for microtransit service before the contract was abruptly removed from a City Council agenda that September at the request of the mayor at the time, Jack Thomas.

The City Council meeting on Thursday is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and be held at the Marsac Building and be broadcast online. More information about the meeting is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link to the meeting agenda is: granicus_production_attachments.s3.amazonaws.com/parkcity/83d37de0ad96f206fe87a348e4fba2100.pdf .