Park City construction issues annoy some, including a person who ‘wants the noise to stop’

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about a range of construction or roadwork issues. One of the cases involved someone worried about noise in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The police regularly receive calls about construction, but the reports last week were unusual in their variety. The police on one night received two reports in quick succession about noisy work.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8:31 a.m., the Police Department received a complaint about construction trucks on Kearns Boulevard or Richardson Flat Road. The police were told the trucks “shed and dropped stones and something that looks sharp,” according to public police logs. The person who contacted the police was worried bicyclists would be injured. The police indicated the items created a traffic hazard.

• on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 11:05 p.m., someone in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Buffalo Bill Drive indicated road construction was “really loud.” The person wanted to learn whether either the construction or the noise was allowed at the time. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Aug. 5 at 7:30 a.m., construction trucks reportedly blocked a fire hydrant on Three Kings Court. Public police logs indicated the person who contacted the agency said the same issue had occurred before.

• on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 9:40 p.m., the police received a complaint about a cement truck operating on Snow Cloud Circle. Just earlier, at 9:34 p.m., a similar call was reported on the same street. The police were told of construction close to the caller’s house. The person was “going to bed and wants the noise to stop,” according to public police logs. It was not clear from public police logs whether the two reports involved the same construction, but Snow Cloud Circle is a small street with just several residences. The police logged the cases as suspected disturbing the peace.