Park City contributors put money into Walker-Warnock, Fetterman-Oz contests

Park City has for decades been one of the state’s most reliably Democratic places, even if elections for the mayor and the Park City Council are not partisan.

The arrivals from Democratic strongholds like California and New York brought their politics with them, over time altering the political makeup of the County Courthouse and electing a string of mayors and Park City Councilors who uphold Democratic principles even in nonpartisan offices.

But in an interesting footnote to the 2022 election, political contributions from people in Park City in one of the highest-profile campaigns in the nation were essentially split evenly as Tuesday approached. And in another of the closely watched contests, the GOP candidate had brought in more from Park City contributors than the Democratic opponent.

People in the 84060 ZIP code only contributed small amounts in the Senate contests in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but the dollar figures given to the Democrats and Republicans were remarkably similar, numbers from the Federal Election Commission showed.

In Georgia, Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock, the incumbent, are competing in an intense contest for the Senate seat.

Warnock for Georgia had raised $6,452.27 in the 84060 ZIP code. The largest contribution came from Jeffrey Fischer in late September and was earmarked by ActBlue, a fundraising platform that supports Democrats. Warnock received 32 contributions from the ZIP code, with several people making multiple contributions.

Team Herschel, Inc. received 13 contributions — with several people making more than one contribution — totaling $6,345, putting the Republican within approximately $100 of the Democrat in the ZIP code. The largest contribution came from Jeffrey Kimbell and was earmarked through WinRed, a conservative fundraising platform.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Mehmet Oz and the Democrat, John Fetterman, are also in a highly competitive contest for a Senate seat. Oz supporters in the 84060 ZIP code contributed more than those backing Fetterman.

Doctor Oz for Senate raised $4,992.50 through 15 contributions in the ZIP code. The largest contributor was Kimbell and was also earmarked through WinRed.

Fetterman for PA raised $3,875 via nine contributions in the ZIP code. The largest came from Fischer and was also earmarked by ActBlue.

People in Park City have long been involved in some fashion in federal campaigns outside of those in Utah. In some cases, they want to continue to support candidates in the places where they lived before moving to Park City while in other instances they are drawn to the platforms of candidates seeking office in other states.

Park City itself has been a fundraising stop over the years for national-level candidates or political figures campaigning for others, as well as people seeking federal office in Utah. Democrats and Republicans have seen the Park City area as fertile ground for fundraising. Some of the top names who have visited the Park City area starting in the middle of the 1990s include Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Mitt Romney, who has a longtime association with Park City.