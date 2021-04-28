Park City could mark Independence Day on a date other than July 4

Park City’s elected officials are slated to discuss this year’s Fourth of July celebration at a meeting Thursday. One option under consideration involves holding the Main Street parade and fireworks on days other than the holiday itself in an effort to reduce crowd sizes.

Park Record file photo

Park City will celebrate Independence Day in some fashion this year, but the community might pick a day other than July 4 to mark the nation’s birth.

Leaders are continuing to discuss plans for the Fourth of July, typically one of the busiest days of the year in the community, amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

Even as case counts drop, there is concern at City Hall about the possibility of a large crowd arriving in Park City to mark Independence Day. Park City traditionally hosts one of the state’s best-known July 4 celebrations, including a parade and fireworks. Large crowds typically spend the day in Park City, lining the parade route before heading to Main Street or into the mountains and then gathering for fireworks at Park City Mountain Resort.

Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council on Thursday are scheduled to discuss plans for July 4 a little more than two months before the holiday. The discussion on Thursday will follow earlier talks about the special event calendar that included comments about Independence Day as part of a broader look at events.

A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting on Thursday indicates options are under consideration for the parade and the fireworks that could move both off July 4 itself. The different dates could act to stretch crowds across several days instead of having a crowd arrive for the single day of the holiday, the report says.

Independence Day is on a Sunday this year and there is concern about the crowds being especially large since the holiday is over a three-day weekend.

One concept for the parade outlined in the City Hall report calls for the event to be moved to July 2, the Friday before the holiday. The report says there is a possibility such a move could reduce the number of people driving to Park City from Salt Lake City although it also acknowledges that some Park City residents may have to work that day.

Another concept provided to the elected officials would move the date of the fireworks to coordinate with the display at Canyons Village, typically held on July 3. The report says holding the fireworks displays on the same day could spread the crowds between the two locations.

The report, meanwhile, says an alternate location for the Park City fireworks display could be considered. The fireworks could be launched at the runaway-truck ramp south of Old Town, providing a view from Main Street. If the fireworks display was on July 3, the report says, Main Street would be open for traffic. That means there would be less of an opportunity for large crowds to gather to watch than if the display was at the traditional PCMR location.

July 4 could involve a pedestrian day on Main Street and the Park Silly Sunday Market.

The talks about July 4 follow a year after concerns about the spread of the sickness forced the cancellation of most of the Independence Day celebration in 2020.

The City Council discussion on Thursday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and last 20 minutes. The meeting will be held virtually. Information about attending is available at parkcity.org.