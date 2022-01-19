Park City Council appointee desires oversight of planning panel’s work on PCMR, Deer Valley projects

An appointee to the Park City Council addressed what he described as “major development planning” in his application for the post. He indicated the City Council must provide “rigorous oversight” of the Park City Planning Commission’s review of the development proposals at the base areas of Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, shown.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Planning Commission appears to be in the final months of the review of a large development proposal at the Park City Mountain Resort base.

And the panel is in the early months of talks about another significant project, this one outside Snow Park Lodge in lower Deer Valley.

But it has always seemed likely the Park City Council will be the body that in some fashion ultimately makes the decisions on the projects, particularly the one at PCMR. As a new member of the City Council readies to take office, there is more evidence that could eventually be the case.

Ryan Dickey is expected to be sworn into office as a member of the City Council shortly. The other city councilors last week selected him to serve the nearly two years remaining in the term vacated by Nann Worel as she ascended to the mayor’s office.

Dickey, who has a real estate background and served on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, addressed what he described as “major development planning” in his application for the City Council appointment.

He said in the application “the legacy of the next council may be defined decades from now simply by its handling of two major ski resort development applications likely to come before it.” Dickey also said the City Council “must treat the base area applications as opportunities to achieve its strategic goals for housing and transportation.”

In an especially notable statement, though, Dickey also says in the application “it will be critical to provide rigorous oversight of the planning commission’s review, and consider options beyond simply applying” City Hall development rules and the individual development agreements to the projects.

If the mayor and other members of the City Council endorse what Dickey envisions as “rigorous oversight” of the Planning Commission, as well as the possibility of considering unspecified alternatives other than basing the decisions on the City Hall rules and development agreements, it would thrust them into two high-profile growth issues.

Both PCMR and Deer Valley hold decades-old development rights at the locations, and the Planning Commission needs to decide whether the proposals jibe with the earlier approvals. Decisions made by the Planning Commission, though, can be put to the City Council through an appeal or via a desire on the part of the City Council to involve itself in such a matter. Both routes to the City Council are rare.

The proposal at PCMR involves residences and commercial square footage. Large garages would be built to account for parking spots that are lost as the lots are developed. The project, led by a Provo developer that intends to acquire the land from PCMR owner Vail Resorts, continues to draw concerns from the Planning Commission and an opposition group. The Deer Valley proposal is conceptually similar, calling for the current parking spots to be replaced with garages as the project is developed.

There are wide-ranging concerns about the proposal at PCMR. The opponents have spent more than a year pressing issues like the height of the buildings, the overall design, the amount of traffic the project is anticipated to generate and whether the parking blueprints are adequate. The Deer Valley proposal has not drawn the same sort of response during early discussions.

The elected officials are not known to have held formal talks about oversight of the Planning Commission review of the projects or about introducing options to the discussions. There is precedent in the last decade, though, for unorthodox involvement by the mayor and City Council in at least two significant development-related issues.

Earlier leaders most prominently negotiated a 2018 agreement to acquire the Treasure land overlooking Old Town along the route of the Town Lift, ending a long-running dispute about a hillside development proposal. The $64 million deal was reached after solutions were considered by different elected officials but not pursued.

Another set of elected officials, meanwhile, in 2012 agreed to put up to $10 million toward a transit hub, a garage and related infrastructure at PCMR. A previous owner of PCMR at the time planned to develop an action sports camp at the base area and sought a partnership with City Hall. Park City leaders at that time saw the possibility of advancing their own transit priorities through the agreement. The concept of an action sports camp and municipal assistance were scrapped with the Vail Resorts acquisition of PCMR in 2014.