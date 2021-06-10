Park City Council candidate wants Basin dwellers to have voting rights inside municipality

Jamison Brandi has started a campaign for the Park City Council, describing himself as being worried about the working class. He wants City Hall to offer a program involving rental assistance to those in need.

Courtesy of Jamison Brandi

A service industry worker has started a campaign for the Park City Council, envisioning City Hall launching some sort of financial-assistance program for rank-and-file workers and saying people who live in the Snyderville Basin should be allowed to vote in City Hall elections.

Jamison Brandi is 50 and has lived in Park City for 10 years. He lives in Old Town and has worked as a server in high-end Park City hotels. He also is a filmmaker focused on independent works with storylines about humanity and dysfunctional families.

“I’m a working guy that’s out there,” he said.

Brandi is worried about the working class of Park City, including the housing costs in the community. At the time of his arrival in Park City 10 years ago, Brandi said, workers could afford to rent inside the community. Nowadays, though, it is more difficult to find a place to rent, he said.

“People will stay in the valley,” he said about the workforce and the affordability issues in Park City, adding, “Eventually you’re just going to move somewhere else.”

Brandi said he wants City Hall to offer a program involving rental assistance to those in need. He did not provide details of his vision for a program, including the dollar figures that he envisions that would be put toward the assistance.

Brandi, meanwhile, outlined a concept that would extend the qualifications to vote in City Hall elections to people who live in the Basin. He said Basin dwellers pay taxes inside Park City when they shop or dine within the municipality as he argued for Park City voting rights for people who live in the Basin, which is the unincorporated area of Summit County surrounding Park City.

Other parts of the platform include reducing traffic and pedestrian improvements. He said he supports the group formed in opposition to a major development proposal at Park City Mountain Resort, indicating he would like more workforce housing incorporated into the project and he is concerned about the amount of traffic a PCMR development would generate.