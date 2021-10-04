Park City Council candidate withdraws from race

Park City Council candidate Thomas Purcell on Monday withdrew from the race, citing health issues and personal commitments.

Courtesy of Thomas Purcell

Park City Council candidate Thomas Purcell withdrew from the race Monday, according to City Hall, narrowing the field just days before the first votes could be cast in the mail-in election.

In an email to City Recorder Michelle Kellogg, Purcell cited ongoing health issues and personal commitments as the reasons for exiting the contest, saying they “will not allow me to be a competent candidate for the office.”

According to Kellogg, ballots for the municipal elections have already been printed and will include Purcell’s name. Votes for Purcell will not be counted. Ballots are slated to begin arriving in voters’ mailboxes toward the end of next week.

Purcell, who is the head coach of the Park City High School boys basketball team, finished fourth among eight candidates in a primary in August, securing the final spot on the November ballot.

There are three remaining candidates for two open seats on the City Council: Tana Toly, Jeremy Rubell and incumbent Tim Henney.

Purcell has not been as visible during the election season as his opponents. In an interview shortly after announcing his candidacy, Purcell said he wanted to “be in the room when certain decisions are made.”

Purcell on Monday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.