Park City Council hopefuls, dropped by voters in the primary, intend to seek midterm appointment

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Council ballot in the August primary election was among the most eclectic in years, drawing candidates with a wide range of professional backgrounds who were pressing platforms that ran across the spectrum of issues in the community.

The field that will soon be seeking a midterm appointment to the City Council could be just as eclectic as the one in the primary election.

Some of the candidates who were eliminated in the primary election said in interviews on Monday they intend to submit or they are considering submitting applications to succeed Nann Worel on the City Council as she ascends to the mayor’s office in early January. Worel defeated the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, on Election Day and will leave the City Council with a little less than two years remaining in the term.

The elected officials in early 2022 are expected to select someone for the partial term through an application and interview process. City Hall will release details about the selection process later.

The former City Council hopefuls contacted by The Park Record on Monday indicated they will seek the midterm appointment in the months after voters rejected their candidacies. Other potential candidates for the appointment have not widely publicized their intentions to submit their names.

Michael Franchek, Daniel Lewis and Jamison Brandi each said they want to succeed Worel. Another candidate on the primary ballot, former mayoral candidate David Dobkin, has also said he will seek the appointment. John Greenfield, who was on the City Council primary election ballot, said he is considering submitting an application.

The four who have declared their intentions already make the process a competitive one weeks before the application window is expected to open. The most recent midterm opening on the City Council drew a field of 15 before Lynn Ware Peek, a City Hall staffer at the time, was selected to serve the remaining time of Beerman’s term after he won the mayor’s office four years ago.

Brandi said he will seek the appointment in an effort to ensure the working class is represented at City Hall. He said his “voice is still missing from the council.” Brandi said he plans to launch a petition in support of his appointment and will seek signatures from inside the Park City limits and from the Snyderville Basin. Brandi during the campaign argued people who live in the Snyderville Basin should be allowed to vote in City Hall elections.

Franchek called himself an agent of change and says a change is needed in Park City. He said he holds the same interest in serving as he did during the primary election season. Franchek during the campaign sought police reform that would, according to him, increase the accountability of the Park City Police Department. In September, weeks after the primary election, Franchek and his minor child filed a lawsuit against the municipal government and four members of the Police Department stemming from a 2019 confrontation.

Lewis said his interest in the open seat stems from his desire to serve the community. He said he would bring a “level of expertise” and a “new way of thinking” to the City Council. Lewis during the campaign touched on issues important to the working class and youths. He said early in the campaign he wanted to “try to use the benefit of rapid change.”

Greenfield said others are encouraging him to submit his name to succeed Worel, but he has not committed to becoming a candidate for the appointment. He said he would bring a different perspective to the City Council if he was appointed with his background in small business. Greenfield is also the owner of an attainable housing unit. Greenfield during the primary election addressed the threat of wildfires, a topic that is not widely debated in City Hall elections, in the time before the Parleys Canyon Fire in August.