Park City Council opening draws 17 applications, including ex-school board member, planning commissioner

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

Seventeen people are seeking a midterm appointment to the Park City Council, a list that includes unsuccessful candidates who sought office in the City Hall election in November, a member of the Park City Planning Commission and a former Park City Board of Education member.

City Hall released the names on Thursday. The candidates want to serve the nearly two years remaining in the term Mayor Nann Worel vacated as she ascended to the city’s top political post.

Three of the candidates are especially notable. Tania Knauer once served on the Board of Education. David Dobkin mounted a mayoral bid in 2021 before being dropped by voters in the primary election. Laura Suesser is a member of the Park City Planning Commission, a panel that has repeatedly served as a pathway to the City Council.

The other candidates are:

• Ed Parigian, who unsuccessfully campaigned for the City Council in 2021.

• Michael Franchek, who unsuccessfully campaigned for the City Council in 2021.

• Aidan Lehfeldt-Ehlinger

• Jamison Brandi, who unsuccessfully campaigned for the City Council in 2021.

• William “Bill” Ciraco

• Michael Wong

• John Greenfield, who unsuccessfully campaigned for the City Council in 2021.

• Mark Switzer

• Christopher Cherniak

• Henry Evans

• Ryan Dickey, who is a member of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

• Jim Bauer

• Tatiana Prince

• Alexandra Ziesler

The mayor and City Council are scheduled to conduct interviews on Friday and on Tuesday, followed by an appointment shortly afterward.

The term expires in early 2024. The person who is selected would need to win a full four-year term in the City Hall election of 2023 to remain in office.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect City Hall releasing the name of an additional candidate.