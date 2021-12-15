Park City Council recruitment opens on Friday

There will be significant changes to the roster of Park City’s elected officials in January. New people will occupy the mayor’s office and three seats on the Park City Council. The recruitment for a midterm appointment to the City Council starts shortly as leaders prepare to name someone to succeed Mayor-elect Nann Worel as she takes Park City’s top political office.

City Hall on Friday is scheduled to open the recruitment process for a midterm appointment to the Park City Council, marking another step in what will be an overhaul in the roster of elected officials spurred by the results of the municipal election in November.

Leaders in early 2022 are slated to appoint someone to serve a partial term that will be created as Mayor-elect Nann Worel ascends to the mayor’s office from the City Council. The term expires in early 2024. The person who is selected would need to win a full four-year term in the City Hall election of 2023 to remain in office.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. The elected officials are tentatively scheduled to interview the candidates on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 followed by an appointment on Jan. 13.

Qualifications for appointment are:

• being a U.S. citizen

• being at least 18 years old at the time of the swearing-in

• being a resident of Park City for at least 12 consecutive months immediately before the appointment

• being a registered voter inside Park City

Someone found mentally incompetent, a person convicted of a felony or a person who has been convicted of treason or some other sort of crime perpetrated against the City Council cannot hold political office in the state until the restoration of voting rights or the right to hold elected office.

The application includes a series of questions covering topics like the municipal government’s role, the City Council’s role, issues of importance and a request for the candidates to identify an idea that has not been previously presented.

The person who is selected will join the City Council shortly after the swearings-in of two others — Election Day winners Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — meaning three of the five members will be newcomers by the middle of January, in addition to the new mayor.

City Hall has posted information about the recruitment process on the municipal website, parkcity.org. The direct link to the information about the City Council vacancy is: parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-vacancy .