Park City Council seat available, and the application deadline is Wednesday

There is a midterm opening on the Park City Council as a result of Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel’s victory on Election Day. The deadline for applications for an appointment is next week.

The deadline to submit an application for a midterm appointment to the Park City Council is approaching, leaving someone just days to decide whether they want to submit their name as a candidate.

City Hall must receive applications by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

There is a rare opening on the City Council as the result of Mayor-elect Nann Worel’s victory on Election Day. She has since resigned her seat on the City Council, allowing the municipal government to begin the process of selecting a successor. The remaining elected officials in January are expected to choose someone.

The recruitment opened in mid-December, but little is known about the interest in the seat. City Hall has said it will not publicize information about the candidates until after the application period ends on Jan. 5. The number of applications and the names of those who are seeking the appointment will not be released until the deadline.

The qualifications for an appointment to the seat include:

• being a citizen of the U.S.

• being at least 18

• being a registered voter inside Park City

• being a Park City resident for at least 365 days consecutively

Someone found mentally incompetent, a person convicted of a felony or a person who has been convicted of treason or some other sort of crime perpetrated against the City Council cannot hold political office in the state until the restoration of voting rights or the right to hold elected office.

The elected officials are scheduled to interview the candidates on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 followed by an appointment on Jan. 13. The term ends in early 2024. The person selected would need to campaign for a full four-year term in the City Hall election of 2023 to remain in office.

Some of the people who unsuccessfully campaigned in 2021 have indicated they intend to seek the appointment. They include unsuccessful mayoral candidate David Dobkin and defeated City Council candidates Michael Franchek, Daniel Lewis and Jamison Brandi. Activist Ed Parigian has also said he planned to apply.

The person appointed to the seat will join the City Council at a time of turnover among the elected officials. Worel will only be weeks into her mayoral administration while two new members of the City Council — Election Day winners Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell — will be sworn into office alongside Worel.

Swearing-in ceremony scheduled The municipal government is slated to hold a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for Mayor-elect Nann Worel and incoming City Councilors Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell. The ceremony is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at the Park City Library’s Santy Auditorium. The event will also be livestreamed on the City Hall Facebook page, facebook.com/ParkCityGovt .

The new slate of elected officials is expected to delve into key issues in the early weeks of the year, including the prospects of needing to address City Hall’s ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic with case numbers sharply increasing as the Sundance Film Festival and normally busy stretches of the ski season approach.

Other topics like the bidding for a Winter Olympics, the future of City Hall’s efforts to develop an arts and culture district and the management of contaminated soils dating from Park City’s silver-mining era will likely be addressed during the nearly two years left in the term Worel vacated.

More information about the vacancy and application process is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link is: parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-vacancy .