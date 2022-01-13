Park City Council seat goes to a real estate agent and Basin planning panelist
Ryan Dickey selected for a rare midterm appointment from a wide-ranging field
A real estate agent who also owns a homeowners association management business and serves on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission won a midterm appointment to the Park City Council on Thursday night, winning the selection from a field of 17 to take the seat vacated by Mayor Nann Worel.
Ryan Dickey’s swearing in date was not set during the meeting on Thursday, but he is expected to ascend to the City Council shortly.
The City Council unanimously voted for Dickey’s appointment after receiving lengthy testimony from the public in support of several of the candidates.
It seemed that Dickey and Laura Suesser, who is a member of the Park City Planning Commission, emerged as the two finalists during the discussion. A Planning Commission background appeared to be of interest as the city councilors spoke about the field.
City Councilor Max Doilney said the selection was the most difficult he has made as an elected official. He noted that a better relationship is needed between the municipal government and the County Courthouse as he explained his support of Dickey’s appointment.
City Councilor Becca Gerber, who made the motion to nominate Dickey, also noted regional collaboration in her support for him.
The midterm appointment expires in early 2024. Dickey would need to seek a full four-year term in the City Hall election in 2023 to remain in office.
