Park City councilor and husband, each fully vaccinated, contract coronavirus

Park City Councilor Becca Gerber and her husband contracted the novel coronavirus and are quarantining at their home with their two young children.

Park Record file photo

A member of the Park City Council and her husband contracted the novel coronavirus in early November and are quarantining at their home with their two young children.

Becca Gerber acknowledged her diagnosis during a City Council meeting on Thursday. She attended the meeting virtually and spoke briefly about the topic, encouraging the continued wearing of masks during her remarks.

In an interview after the meeting, Gerber said she tested positive on Saturday, Nov. 6. Her husband also received a positive test result five days later, she said. The family began a quarantine once her results were received. Gerber said she suffered a loss of the sense of smell, prompting her to be tested. The city councilor and her husband are each recovering “very well,” she said.

Gerber said she was fully vaccinated against the sickness in April. Her husband is also fully vaccinated, she said. Neither of their children, who are 3 and 1, are vaccinated, she said. Both of the children tested negative for the sickness, she said.

Gerber said she continued to take precautions after full vaccination. She said she wears a mask in settings like grocery stores and meetings. The family did not attend the Halloween celebration on Main Street out of concern for the sickness, she said.

“We have to be careful, protect each other,” she said, describing transmission levels in Summit County as being “extremely high.”

Gerber, who as a member of the City Council champions issues important to working families, said the experience with the sickness has illustrated to her the burdens of a diagnosis. She said, as an example, a coronavirus case in a working family could have economic impacts since children, if they are not vaccinated, would need to quarantine for up to 20 days. That could put pressure on parents due to child care and work arrangements, she said.

Gerber is among the highest-profile figures in the Park City area known to have contracted the sickness. Roger Armstrong, a member of the Summit County Council, in November of 2020 publicized a diagnosis. Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter in May of 2020 was sickened with the coronavirus.

There is concern in Park City with the sickness continuing to spread even amid the vaccination efforts. Crowds are expected to begin arriving in Park City in coming weeks with the opening of the ski season. More inside gatherings are anticipated, too, with the arrival of colder weather and the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Leaders in Park City and Summit County want to guard against a spike in cases.

Gerber during City Council meetings in recent months has made several statements of concern about the coronavirus. In early September she talked of a rise of cases among youngsters as she addressed mask mandates. Gerber later in September said she was being told of concern from businesses about the sickness spreading through the workforce. During the later meeting, Gerber spoke of breakthrough cases involving people who were fully vaccinated. Some of those cases, she said, were Heber City residents who work in Park City.