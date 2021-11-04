Park City councilor, defeated, sees mood shift from ‘love where you live to throw the bums out’

Park City Councilor Tim Henney on Tuesday lost a bid for a third term. He was the third-place finisher in an election with two City Council seats on the ballot.

Park Record file photo

Park City Councilor Tim Henney was seeking a third term in office on Tuesday, but voters opted to give two candidates first terms instead.

Henney in an interview on Wednesday said there are “no sour grapes” about the unsuccessful bid to keep a City Council seat for another four years.

“I think people made an informed vote and decided for me, personally, eight years was enough,” Henney said.

He noted that the mood of voters shifted over the last two years, referring to a City Hall community pride campaign in his explanation. The other incumbent on the ballot on Tuesday, Mayor Andy Beerman, also lost a reelection bid.

“Love where you live to throw the bums out,” Henney said.

Tana Toly, whose family owns Red Banjo Pizza Parlour, and Jeremy Rubell, who is a business strategy and technology consultant, won the two seats. Toly has a history of community involvement while Rubell is a newcomer to Park City political circles.

Henney’s eight years as a member of the City Council stretched through issues like the Treasure development dispute, the municipal response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the realignment of the ski industry. He has especially warned of the corporate influence on Park City.

Henney acknowledged voters opted for someone like Rubell, offering little experience in Park City issues, over himself and his years of work in the community.

“That didn’t seem to carry the argument with enough people,” Henney said of his record.

Henney was the third-place finisher in an election that had two City Council seats on the ballot. Preliminary results show Toly as the top finisher with 2,165 votes. Rubell finished second with 2,083 votes and Henney trailed by a wide margin with 1,405 votes. The winners will be sworn into office in early January for four-year terms.

Henney said he was surprised by the gap between himself and the two winners, calling the distance “pretty significant.” He said he received positive words from voters during the campaign and expected a close election.

Henney offered congratulations to Toly and Rubell.

“They’re competent and they’re credible,” he said about the two city councilors-elect, adding, “I am good with the results, really good with the results.”