Park City Councilor-elect Jeremy Rubell envisions aggressive housing push

Jeremy Rubell was the second-place finisher in the Park City Council election and will take office in January. He wants to ensure the priorities at City Hall match a community vision crafted shortly before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck.

Park Record file photo

Jeremy Rubell, a newcomer to Park City politics, won a seat on the Park City Council on Tuesday, finishing in second place in the preliminary results, and is poised to take office in early January.

Rubell in an interview on Thursday said his career in the business world will be of assistance to the municipal government. He said his background complements those of the other elected officials, and the slate will lead to a “well-rounded council” when the new terms start.

“We would benefit from some additional global business experience,” Rubell said, noting the complexities of the issues in the community and a municipal budget that is larger than many similarly sized places.

Rubell took a nontraditional route to elected office, having not served in appointed office within the municipal government or holding prominent posts in Park City-area not-for-profit organizations or in locally owned businesses. He is a consultant in the energy and utility fields. He has lived in Park City for eight years and lives in Thaynes Canyon.

Instead he campaigned “with hard work and passion for this community. Folks respect that,” he said.

Rubell in the period before the swearing-in ceremony intends to continue to talk to Parkites and attend City Council meetings. He wants to “get deep into the issues” as he prepares to take office. He plans to serve in a “very fact-based” manner.

In the time before he takes office, Rubell said, he wants to learn more about the government process and strategic planning at City Hall.

As a city councilor, he wants to ensure City Hall priorities match a community vision crafted shortly before the novel coronavirus pandemic struck with the possibility of tweaks to what was drafted then. Rubell also wants to talk to City Hall’s financial and budget staffers, describing them as a “really strong team.” The municipal sustainability efforts are another priority, Rubell said, describing his professional background as suited for that work.

He said he wants City Hall to be “very aggressive” as it pursues housing, which is a municipal priority. He did not provide details but outlined a desire for progress.

“Let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good,” he said regarding housing, adding, “I want to show results.”