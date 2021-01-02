Park City Councilor intends to seek reelection, stressing City Hall priorities but not coronavirus impact

Park City Councilor Tim Henney intends to seek reelection later this year on a platform that aligns closely with the work plan at the Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

Park City Councilman Tim Henney said he intends to seek a third term in office during the municipal election later in 2021, describing a platform that will be heavy on City Hall priorities and saying he does not anticipate the spread of the novel coronavirus or the economic havoc it has wrought will be major issues in the upcoming campaign.

Henney, who is 62 and lives in lower Deer Valley, has lived in Park City since 1992 and manages real estate investments. He said he enjoys the process of governance and the service to the community as a member of the City Council.

“I’ve got a third term in me. … I’d love to do it again,” Henney said.

The City Council seat held by Steve Joyce is also on the ballot. The Park Record was unable to contact Joyce.

Candidates cannot formalize a campaign until later in the year.

Henney said his platform will involve a wide range of issues. He said City Hall’s social equity efforts require a broad conversation and more discussions are needed regarding the municipal government’s plans to develop an arts and culture district along Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. Other issues he intends to stress include City Hall’s workforce or otherwise restricted housing programs and transportation.

The platform issues align closely with the work plan at the Marsac Building, and there has appeared to be wide community support for the overarching ideals of the municipal government’s agenda.

Henney said there is a possibility the City Council during the next four-year term could be involved in some fashion in the discussions about major developments envisioned at Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort. A City Council role in those talks is unclear since the Park City Planning Commission is the lead City Hall body in development matters.

Henney did not list the coronavirus and the economic impacts of the sickness as issues he expects will be heavily debated during the campaign. By election season, they will not be overriding issues like they are now unless there is a catastrophe of some sort, he said. The issues by then will be “for the most part behind us,” he said.

“People are skiing. People are here,” Henney said, pointing to what he sees as a continuing recovery in the Park City economy.

Nobody else is known to have publicly declared themselves to be a candidate. The campaign season usually begins in the spring or early summer with candidates making public their intentions. The timeline after that depends on whether a primary is necessary.