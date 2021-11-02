Park City Councilor Nann Worel poised to win mayor’s office in landslide

Park City Councilor Nann Worel took a commanding lead over incumbent Mayor Andy Beerman on election night Tuesday in the race for City Hall’s top elected office.​

Park City Councilor Nann Worel on Tuesday took a commanding lead in the mayoral contest and appears to be on the cusp of becoming the first woman to capture Park City’s top elected post.

According to unofficial results released Tuesday night, Worel received 1,855 votes, while the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, received 1,164 votes.

In the contest for the Park City Council, the two challengers led by significant margins. Tana Toly received 2,000 votes, while Jeremy Rubell garnered 1,948 votes. Incumbent City Councilor Tim Henney received 1,296 votes. There are two seats on the ballot.

The count on Tuesday night did not include any ballots left in drop boxes after 2 p.m. or ballots carrying a postmark on Nov. 1 or before that had not arrived yet. They also did not include ballots cast Tuesday at vote centers.