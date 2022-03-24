Park City councilor outlines size of her slice of Main Street pizza restaurant

Red Banjo Pizza is a staple along Main Street. Park City Councilor Tana Toly holds a 45% stake in the restaurant. The Red Banjo Pizza building is owned by an irrevocable trust in the name of Mary Lou Toly, who is the grandmother of the city councilor.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A member of the Park City Council has outlined the size of her slice of a Main Street pizza restaurant.

Tana Toly, who took office in early January, filed a required disclosure of personal or financial interests for the first time as a member of the City Council. She said in an interview she personally holds a 45% stake in Red Banjo Pizza. A Jan. 25 disclosure form listed the stake at 25% but an amended one submitted March 17 did not include a percentage.

The amended form notes Red Banjo Pizza holds a business license from City Hall and the building is a historic structure. The municipal government tightly regulates the historic district, which stretches outward from Main Street and into the surrounding Old Town neighborhood.

Toly said Red Banjo Pizza has operated the same business model for 60 years and no changes are planned to that model.

The Red Banjo Pizza building, 322 Main St., is owned by an irrevocable trust in the name of Mary Lou Toly, who is the grandmother of the city councilor. The Summit County Assessor’s Office values the building and land at just more than $1 million. The city councilor declined to discuss the beneficiary makeup of the trust that owns the building.

Red Banjo Pizza is a staple along Main Street, serving meals to generations of Parkites and visitors since its opening in 1962.

Two other members of the City Council — Jeremy Rubell and Ryan Dickey — also filed the forms for the first time. Rubell was sworn into office in early January after his Election Day victory in November while Dickey took the oath of office shortly afterward as he was appointed to fill a partial City Council term created when Nann Worel ascended to the mayor’s office.

Rubell, who is a consultant in the energy and utility fields, said in the filing he does not have personal interests or investments that create a conflict of interest with his duties as a member of the City Council. The filing says, though, his spouse is a member of a Park City Education Foundation committee and is a board member of the Egyptian Theatre.

Dickey did not list any conflicts with his role on the City Council. He is a real estate agent.

Mayor Nann Worel and the members of the Park City Council have filed forms at City Hall listing their personal or financial interests. Some of the officials filed their first-ever forms for the municipal government.

Park Record file photo

Highlights of the forms filed by the other elected officials include:

• Mayor Nann Worel listing her and her husband’s membership at Park Meadows Country Club. She also notes her husband is a senior partner at a law firm in Salt Lake City. The mayor’s form dates to July of 2018, when she was a member of the City Council.

• City Councilor Max Doilney listing his ownership interests in the Corner Store Pub & Grill and Corner Sports, which are at the base of Park City Mountain Resort.

• City Councilor Becca Gerber listing her employment at Aloha Ski & Snowboard, where she is the marketing director. The Bahnhof Sport location in Park City is under the Aloha Ski & Snowboard umbrella. The form also notes her spouse’s ownership of Red Bicycle Breadworks.