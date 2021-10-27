Park City councilor saw Black Lives Matter mural, other works as ‘MISSION ACCOMPLISHED’

Artists painted a Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street on July 4, 2020, in addition to other works with a social justice theme.

Park Record file photo

Park City Councilor Tim Henney by the middle of the afternoon on July 6, 2020, understood a series of murals with social justice themes that were put on the Main Street asphalt on the Fourth of July had quickly spurred lots of debate in the community.

A large artwork with a Black Lives Matter message by then had especially attracted attention. Henney and another member of the City Council, Nann Worel, in the 1 p.m. hour on July 6 exchanged emails regarding the murals. Worel told Henney in her message that she had been “personally attacked” at Park Meadows Country Club and that she had been labeled a Communist, a Marxist and a Socialist.

Henney’s response, sent to Worel 30 minutes later, included a statement that provides further insight into the thinking of Park City’s elected officials amid what by then had turned into a fast-building controversy with supporters and detractors of the Black Lives Matter movement confronting City Hall officials.

Henney in the response told Worel officials had wanted “to energize the Social Equity discussion,” a topic that is a priority for the municipal government.

“Wait for it, wait for it . . . MISSION ACCOMPLISHED,” Henney wrote in the email.

The exchange between Henney and Worel was included in a cache of municipal communications focused on the mural controversy and recently released by City Hall more than a year after the works were created. The communications were compiled in response to a request by a private citizen using the state Government Records Access and Management Act. The municipal government provided the communications to the media in addition to the person who filed the request.

Henney in the July 6 message to Worel said he hoped people in Park Meadows take her “up on the Invitation to participate in the ongoing and future conversation. Like you, I’m looking forward to it.”

The exchange between Henney and Worel is especially intriguing in the days before the City Hall election on Tuesday. Worel is campaigning for the mayor’s office while Henney is seeking reelection to a third term. The correspondences, as well as the stack of other ones released by City Hall, became a surprise tangent in the campaign as officials like Mayor Andy Beerman, who is seeking a second term in office, were forced to address a controversy that had seemed to largely dissipate months ago.

Henney’s name is attached to some of the correspondences as the elected official who responded to the input. He generally answered the email input with a courtesy message informing the sender that the email was received. In some cases he added comments indicating officials were “receiving overwhelming support for the street Art and our position to NOT censure the artists in how they chose to express the theme of Social Equity” or that the efforts were “a reflection of the position shared by an overwhelming majority of our residents, taxpayers, and voters.”

Henney said in an interview he is the designated member of the City Council to send courtesy responses, meaning his name is attached to many of the emails to people who delivered input.

He said the mural controversy represented a “leap forward in engagement” with the public and it was “beneficial” to hear from people who had not previously been involved in City Hall issues.

“The silver lining with what happened with the murals is it got engagement,” Henney said.