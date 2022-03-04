Park City councilor says expect crowds: ‘At the end of the day, we’re still a ski town’

Park City Councilor Max Doilney, shown during a meeting in February, made comments on Thursday regarding the impacts of the ski industry. He said Parkites should expect issues related to tourism given Park City is a resort community. The comments were notable during a winter when many residents have expressed frustration with issues related to the crowds.

Park Record file photo

A member of the Park City Council on Thursday delved into the delicate topic of the relationship between the community and the tourism industry, essentially explaining to rank-and-file Parkites they reside in a mountain resort and they should expect issues stemming from the crowds.

City Councilor Max Doilney’s comments were unexpected but especially notable at a time of widespread complaints in the Park City area about the number of visitors this ski season, the traffic and lines. Doilney is the owner of a pub and grill at the base of Park City Mountain Resort. The location is tied directly to the ski industry that drives much of the tourism in Park City, but the comments from Doilney on Thursday were so frank that they applied to the broader community.

“We’ve had a lot of rhetoric in the last few months about impacts to our community. I think something that needs to be highlighted is that we are a ski resort community, alright? We’re going to have impacts from the ski resorts, from skiers, from people coming into town. This town was built for this. And I know we want to maintain community, da de da de da, but at the end of the day, we’re still a ski town,” Doilney said.

The comments were made during a discussion about a parade planned in April celebrating Winter Olympians and Winter Paralympians with connections to the Park City area. The City Council approved the parade.

“If there was a single event all year, or every four years, that I would raise my hand for and say ‘Buck up, community, deal with the impacts,’ this would be the one,” he said.

The Doilney comments appeared to overshadow some of the other discussion as he said the Winter Olympics “is exactly what we’re about.” He added “if there are bigger traffic impacts on that one day, I do not feel bad.”

“On this one, I don’t have sympathy for complaining. I just want to see people out there having a great time,” he said.

Other city councilors expressed limited concern about the event, with City Councilor Tana Toly mentioning parking and City Councilor Jeremy Rubell questioning the scheduling of the event on a Friday, when Park City is normally busier than a typical midweek day.

The relationship between the residents of Park City and the tourism industry has been tense for decades. The mountain resorts, festivals and sports tournaments draw large numbers of visitors to Park City, boosting the economy but also, critics say, making it difficult for Parkites to go about their everyday lives.

The tensions have seemed to be particularly pronounced during the current ski season. There are reports of terrible traffic, a jammed Main Street and crowded slopes. Speakers at a recent City Council meeting delivered a broadside against PCMR owner Vail Resorts, broaching topics like traffic and the resort operations, as the concerns erupted in a public setting.

There has generally appeared to be empathy for the many Parkites concerned with the situation this ski season, making the comments from Doilney on Thursday seem even more abrupt.