Park City councilor says he will not seek reelection

Park Record file photo

Steve Joyce, a first-term member of the Park City Council, said on Friday he will not seek reelection later in 2021, creating a seat on the ballot without an incumbent vying for another term.

Joyce, 59 and a former member of the Park City Planning Commission, said he is considering spending a year in Europe after having lived in Park City for 17 years. It would be an “adventure,” he said.

Joyce said he would have sought reelection if he was committed to staying in Park City during the four-year term.

He said he is willing to talk to people considering a campaign about service as a city councilor.

The City Council seat held by Tim Henney is also on the ballot. Henney has said he plans to seek a third term. First-term Mayor Andy Beerman has not indicated whether he will seek reelection later this year.