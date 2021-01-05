Park City councilor undecided about reelection bid, considers retiring from politics

First-term Park City Councilor Steve Joyce says he has not decided whether he will seek reelection later in 2021. The City Council seat he holds is one of two on the ballot.

Steve Joyce, a first-term member of the Park City Council, said on Monday he has yet to decide whether he will seek reelection later in 2021 and, as of now, intends to retire from the City Council.

One of the two incumbents whose seats will be decided in November would not be on the ballot if Joyce opts to retire from the City Council. The other city councilor whose seat is on the ballot this year, Tim Henney, has said he intends to seek a third term in office.

Joyce in an interview said his public service will have stretched for nearly a decade by the end of the term between his time as a city councilor and, immediately prior to his election, as a member of the Park City Planning Commission. He said he is currently unsure whether he would want to serve another four-year term. The winners in November will be sworn into office in January for terms ending in early 2026.

“I’ve had fun. I think I’ve been able to help,” Joyce said.

Joyce said he would decide as the June period approaches when candidates must file paperwork at City Hall to formalize a campaign.

Joyce is 59, lives in April Mountain and has lived in Park City for 16 years. He is one in a series of planning commissioners over the years who have won a City Council seat, using the lower panel as a springboard to elected office. Nann Worel, another current member of the City Council, is also a former planning commissioner.

If more than four people become candidates for the City Council, a primary election would be held to reduce the field to the four who would compete on Election Day.

If Joyce opts to retire from the City Council, there could be broader interest by potential candidates since there would be an open seat to be decided. Some City Hall supporters who would otherwise consider a campaign, though, could choose against a bid for office and back Joyce if he decides to run for reelection.

The mayor’s office is also on the ballot this year. Mayor Andy Beerman said recently he is “strongly leaning toward” campaigning for a second term. He said an announcement is unlikely prior to the spring.

Henney is the only person known to have declared themselves a candidate for the City Council. Nobody has publicly launched a mayoral bid. If more than two people run for the mayor’s office, a primary would be held to reduce the field to two for Election Day. A competitive mayoral contest would likely overshadow the City Council campaign.

The City Hall election is expected to stress issues like growth, traffic and the environment, topics that have been campaign fodder in Park City for decades. The recovery of the economy from the impacts of the spread of the novel coronavirus could also be a crucial since City Hall plays a key role in economic development.