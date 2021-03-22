Park City cranes sway in wind, police told, as other construction complaints logged

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints involving construction crews or equipment, including an unusual case involving cranes that were reported to be moving as the wind blew.

People worried about construction noise or parking occasionally contacted the police. In some of the cases, people are concerned about the work hours as well.

The recent cases included:

• on Sunday, March 21 at 6:49 a.m., heavy machinery, described as a a mini-backhoe, was apparently in operation on Norfolk Avenue. The person who contacted the police inquired about the City Hall noise rules, according to public police logs. The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.

• on Saturday, March 20 at 7:18 a.m., the Police Department received a report of two cranes that, the police were told, were swaying in the wind and colliding. The case was reported on Lowell Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details.

• on Friday, March 19 at 3:01 p.m., contractors working on a new house on Hidden Oaks Lane reportedly left vehicles in a location where they blocked the road. The person who called the department wanted an officer to respond.

• on March 19 at 9:02 a.m., the police received a call from someone on Webster Court requesting an officer respond after construction workers reportedly left vehicles in a location where no-parking signs are posted. The workers were “causing her dog to bark all day,” the police were told.

• on Thursday, March 18 at 10 a.m., an inoperable backhoe was reported on Short Line Road. The heavy machinery created a traffic hazard and someone or several people at the scene were attempting to move the backhoe.