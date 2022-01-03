Park City crowds cause parking problems as cars block roads, hinder snowplows

The Park City Police Department received numerous complaints about parking issues during the seven days that ended on Sunday, a period of heavy holiday crowds and significant snowfall.

Reports involving parking problems are common in Old Town and places in the area of the Park City Mountain Resort base area when there are large crowds in the city.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 5:04 p.m., a vehicle reportedly was left in a location where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue. There were several parking issues reported earlier that day as well, including in places like Norfolk Avenue and Sidewinder Drive. In some of the cases, the vehicles created issues for snowplowing efforts, the police indicated. On Norfolk Avenue at 3:32 p.m., the police indicated cars needed to be moved to create room for the plows.

• on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 3:06 p.m., someone contacted the police requesting officers “please ticket the cars that are blocking her road,” according to public police logs. The report was made in the area of Meadows Drive and Aspen Springs Drive.

• on Jan. 1 at 1:52 a.m., 15 vehicles were reportedly left on Aspen Springs Drive, in locations where they blocked “most of the road,” the police were told. An officer asked the drivers to move the vehicles.

• on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 1:12 p.m., a vehicle was left in a driveway on Estates Drive. The person who contacted the police wanted to attempt to contact the owner prior to the vehicle being towed.

The crowds are expected to subside briefly before the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend and the Sundance Film Festival later in January.