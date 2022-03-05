Park City describes Iron Horse project as being ‘compatible’ with surroundings

A flag is available for pedestrians and bicyclists wanting to cross Bonanza Drive at the intersection with Iron Horse Drive, an especially congested location. A major development is under consideration in the Iron Horse district off the intersection.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Planning Department in late February issued a report indicating a large development proposed in the Iron Horse district is “compatible in use, scale, and mass with adjacent properties,” a statement that appears to be at least an early indication the project is seen, in a broad sense, as fitting within its surroundings.

A firm called Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC, the longtime landowner, is pursuing a project that would involve the demolition of the 10 buildings on the land and then the development of the ground that was cleared. The land is located just off Bonanza Drive.

The approximately 3-acre parcel is located close to the municipal Public Works Building, the City Hall-owned land where a workforce or otherwise affordable housing development is under consideration and the Walgreens building on Iron Horse Drive.

The report was drafted as a Park City Planning Commission meeting approached, before the panel’s discussion about the project was delayed at the request of the landowner. There are numerous details in the report, though, that provide a preview of the proposal as Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC awaits a new date for a meeting with the Planning Commission.

The statement addressing compatibility could be a key in the upcoming talks. It also notes the developer is not seeking exceptions to the City Hall rules regulating the height of buildings at the location. Exceptions are also not sought to the rules governing the distance of a building from the property lines, known as the setbacks.

Developers in Park City often encounter resistance from the Planning Commission and people who live or own properties nearby regarding the height of a proposal as well as the setbacks. Heights can sometimes become especially controversial as neighbors worry about new buildings looming over existing ones or new buildings blocking views. Neighborhood compatibility is usually one of the challenges for a developer in a dense area like the Iron Horse district. Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC likely will avoid at least some criticism with the proposal designed to meet height and setback rules.

The Planning Department report, meanwhile, outlines the Wintzer-Wolfe Properties, LLC plans to address parking, another one of the issues that can sometimes entangle talks about a major project. An underground garage with 184 stalls is planned. Another aspect to the overall parking blueprints involves a concept from the developer calling for angled parking spots along Iron Horse Drive. The report says the spots — numbering more than is required — are seen as a method to “activate the street-level retail, office, and restaurant spaces.”

Other highlights in the report include:

• an overview of what the developer sees as community amenities, including charging stations for electric vehicles on Iron Horse Drive that would be available to the public.

• a description of the possibility of improved connections for pedestrians and bicyclists in Bonanza Park and nearby Snow Creek.

• a detailing of an idea calling for a north-south road connecting Iron Horse Drive with Homestake Drive with a lane for pedestrians and bicyclists.