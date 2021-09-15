Park City dining deck damaged in car accident

A car hit a Main Street dining deck on Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage to one end of the structure. Caution tape surrounded the accident scene and the Nissan Versa was left with the rear of the vehicle onto the sidewalk.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

A car collided with a dining deck on Main Street on Wednesday afternoon, causing extensive damage to one end of the structure and requiring the temporary closure of a small stretch of sidewalk.

The Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate was left with the rear of the vehicle onto the sidewalk and parts of the damaged Bangkok Thai on Main dining deck underneath the vehicle.

The accident was reported at approximately 2:15 p.m. The Park City Police Department and the municipal Building Department responded. Yellow caution tape was posted around the dining deck, the vehicle and a section of sidewalk at the location of the accident.

The Police Department said the driver was pulling out of a parking space on Main Street when the vehicle suffered a malfunction, possibly linked to the transmission. The police said the malfunction caused a brake failure. As the vehicle was rolling backward, the driver turned the wheel in an effort to move toward the sidewalk to stop rather than toward the lane of travel. The Nissan hit the dining deck at a slow speed.

Nobody inside the vehicle was injured and there was no one on the dining deck at the time, according to the police.

The driver is from outside of Utah and the car is a rental, the police said.

The dining decks along Main Street occupy space on the side of the road where parking otherwise would be located. The decks offer al fresco dining during the summer and fall, drawing crowds at many times. The dining decks have been seen as especially important during the novel coronavirus pandemic as customers sought seating outside and restaurants desired added seating capacity amid public health orders limiting seating inside.