Park City dining decks appear, signaling the approach of summer

Enrique Gutierrez helps assemble the Crystal Park Cantina dining deck on Main Street on Monday evening. Other restaurants in the Main Street core are expected to build their decks shortly as Park City readies for the summer-tourism season.

Program again crucial to Main Street with coronavirus concerns continuing

Main Street restaurants have started to serve a summer treat.

Dining decks have appeared recently on the streetscape and more are expected to be built shortly.

The program, which allows certain restaurants to construct decks on the Main Street asphalt, has been seen as something that has boosted the industry for a decade and as something that takes on even greater importance during the novel coronavirus pandemic since it involves additional seating in an outside setting.

Workers have been seen on Main Street building the decks. A crew early on Monday evening was outside Crystal Park Cantina constructing that restaurant’s deck.

The Park City Council earlier in the spring approved leases with 10 restaurants that plan to operate dining decks this year. The 10 approvals are the most ever, beating the nine that were allowed each year between 2011 and 2014.

They are usually installed as it appears the wintry weather is breaking. The forecast through the end of the workweek calls for sunny weather with temperatures reaching toward 70 degrees.

The decks are allowed to remain in place until Oct. 30.

The decks in 2020 were seen as an element in the Main Street economic comeback from the coronavirus-caused business shutdowns that spring.