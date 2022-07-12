Park City driver hits a bobcat, killing the animal

A driver hit an animal in the upper reaches of Deer Valley on Saturday, with it initially described as a mountain lion before it was identified as a bobcat, the Park City Police Department said.

The police received the report at 4:42 p.m. at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Empire Club Drive. The agency was told the animal appeared to be a mountain lion, possibly a young one. The person who contacted the police was not sure at the time whether the animal was alive.

The Police Department said officers who responded found the carcass and determined it had been hit by a driver. The police removed the carcass from the road and contacted state wildlife officers regarding the remains.

Bobcat and mountain lion sightings are rare in Park City. They are notable, though, since the animals pose a risk to people and pets. It is also highly unusual for a driver to hit a bobcat in the city.

The Police Department last week and early this week also responded to a series of other wildlife-related cases. They included:

• on Sunday, July 10 at 6:44 a.m., a deer was reported to be “stuck” in a fence along Silver King Drive.

• a collision between a driver and a deer was reported at or close to the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The police were told the accident left the deer a little bit off the road and that it may need to be destroyed as a result of injuries.

• on Friday, July 8 at 7:58 p.m., a moose and calf were seen in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive. The animals were crossing the road and then returning to the other side, the police were told.

• on Thursday, July 7 at 11:12 a.m., a snake was reported to be on a sidewalk along Monitor Drive. The person who contacted the police was “concerned,” according to department logs. The person was unsure whether the snake was alive. The species was not known, the police said. Reports of snake sightings inside Park City are extremely rare.

The Police Department regularly receives wildlife reports involving animals like moose, deer and elk. Officers who respond to the sightings typically attempt to ensure the safety of the animals, drivers and onlookers.​