Park City driver hits a deer ‘good’ on state highway

The Park City Police Department last week received two reports of drivers hitting deer and another case that likely involved an accident between a vehicle and an animal.

The Police Department regularly fields cases of collisions between drivers and wildlife and the cases last week continued a string of accidents.

The cases included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10:34 p.m., a driver reported hitting a deer in the area of the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Wyatt Earp Way. The person was apparently uninjured, but public police logs did not provide details about the animal.

• on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:40 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224. The deer ran in front of the vehicle, the police were told. The driver “did not see what happened to the deer but states he hit the deer good,” according to public police logs. It was not known if the animal was blocking a lane afterward, but the person did not want another accident to occur, the logs indicated.

On Dec. 15 at 11:15 a.m., meanwhile, a deer needed to be destroyed on S.R. 224. Public police logs did not provide details about the injuries to the animal that led to the assessment that it should be destroyed. Similar cases, though, oftentimes involve traffic accidents between drivers and animals.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 1:32 a.m., meanwhile, upward of 10 elk were seen close to the road on eastbound U.S. 40. The person who contacted the police was worried the animals could attempt to cross the road, according to department logs.

Wildlife collisions sometimes increase at times of heavy snow as the animals descend from higher elevations in search of food. The lower elevations put the wildlife in the area of Park City roads, including the entryways.