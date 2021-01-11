Park City driver hits a deer, other wildlife cases logged

The Park City Police Department last week received a report of a driver collision with an animal as well as other cases involving wildlife close to roads.

The agency on Tuesday, Jan. 5, received a report of a collision and two other complaints that appeared to also involve driver-animal accidents.

A driver hit a deer on Marsac Avenue at 7:24 p.m. that day. The person told the police the animal was no longer at the scene. The driver was in a Ford Explorer, the police said.

Earlier that evening, at 6:52 p.m., a deer carcass was seen on Marsac Avenue just south of the Old Town roundabout. At 6:37 p.m., meanwhile, a deer was spotted on Marsac Avenue. It had apparently been injured and was in the middle of the road.

The Police Department regularly receives reports of drivers hitting animals, with the wildlife oftentimes being deer. Officials over the years have taken steps to reduce the number of collisions, particularly along the S.R. 224 entryway, with mixed results.

The Park City area provides habitat for wildlife like deer, elk and moose.

Some of the other cases reported to the Police Department included:

• on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 9:30 a.m., upward of 50 elk were seen in the vicinity of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The animals were attempting to cross the road, the police said.

• on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9:07 a.m., a moose was seen attempting to cross S.R. 224. The animal was gone by the time an officer arrived.

• on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 5:40 p.m., the police were told of 50 elk just off the road on Kearns Boulevard.