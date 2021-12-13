Park City drivers, encountering winter conditions, struggle with slide-offs

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports of slide-off accidents during the first significant snowstorm of the season.

The cases did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the difficulties presented by the winter weather. There are commonly accidents with drivers needing to adjust to the winter conditions as snow arrives.

Some of the cases included:

• on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:11 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported in the area of Meadows Drive and Normans Way. The vehicle hit a power box and and an unspecified piece of telephone infrastructure. The driver left, the police said.

• on Dec. 10 at 7:13 a.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Marsac Avenue. The person who contacted the police was unsure if anyone was inside the vehicle.

• on Dec. 10 at 1:02 p.m., an accident was reported on Marsac Avenue, apparently on the northern section of the road. Nobody was injured and the vehicle was not blocking the road, the police said.

• on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 3:32 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported at the intersection of Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way. Public police logs described the case as one involving being “crushed with a snow removal device,” but it was not clear what sort of damage was sustained.

• on Dec. 9 at 1:12 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported on Ontario Avenue. The vehicle was blocking the street and was “about to fall on a house,” the police were told.

• on Dec. 9 at 11:55 a.m., several accidents were reported in the area of Holiday Ranch Loop Road. Public police logs did not specify the cases as slide-offs, but it seems likely weather played a role. The police were told one of the vehicles hit a mailbox and another one hit that vehicle. The person who contacted the police was worried about the possibility of additional accidents. No injuries were reported.

• on Dec. 9 at 11:29 a.m., a driver hit a fire hydrant on Lowell Avenue as a result of a slide-off accident.

• on Dec. 9 at 7:49 a.m., two vehicles reportedly became stuck after slide-off accidents in the area of Royal Street and Centennial Circle. They were pushed out.